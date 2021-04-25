Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) vs. 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Head to Head Review

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.8% of Proofpoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Proofpoint and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -15.46% -6.63% -1.63% 8X8 -36.15% -68.68% -18.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proofpoint and 8X8’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $888.19 million 8.52 -$130.26 million ($0.72) -183.03 8X8 $446.24 million 8.12 -$172.37 million ($1.29) -26.15

Proofpoint has higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. Proofpoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 8X8, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Proofpoint and 8X8, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 0 3 14 0 2.82 8X8 1 5 9 0 2.53

Proofpoint presently has a consensus price target of $142.81, suggesting a potential upside of 8.37%. 8X8 has a consensus price target of $32.54, suggesting a potential downside of 3.54%. Given Proofpoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than 8X8.

Summary

Proofpoint beats 8X8 on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, cloud security, threat protection products, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and security-as-a-service platform consisting of solutions, platform technologies, and infrastructures. The company serves governments, education, financial services, and healthcare sectors; small and medium businesses; and mobile operators and Internet service providers. Proofpoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. The company provides 8×8 Virtual Office, a self-contained and end-to-end solution that delivers high quality voice and unified communications-as-a-service; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 Meetings, a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration solution that enables secure and continuous collaboration with borderless high definition video and audio communications from mobile and desktop devices. It also offers 8×8 Team Messaging, an integrated open team messaging platform, which facilitate modern modes of communication with support for direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, short messaging service, presence, emojis, and Â’@' mentions; 8×8 API, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service; and 8×8 Callstats Service, an analytics offering designed for real-time analytical responsiveness at scale. The company integrates its services with third-party applications and platforms, including enterprise resource planning, customer relations management, human capital management, and other proprietary application suites. It markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. 8×8, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.