Propy Price Tops $0.71 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Propy has a market capitalization of $49.59 million and approximately $819,945.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Propy has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00065949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00061383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00095137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.53 or 0.00697527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.96 or 0.07836266 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy (PRO) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 coins. The official website for Propy is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.