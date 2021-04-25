ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $2,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,396 shares of company stock worth $4,496,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.