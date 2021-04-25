ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $2,060,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.91 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.