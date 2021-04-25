ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $813.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $757.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $708.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

