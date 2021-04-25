ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 236,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHD. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

