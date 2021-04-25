Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 269,376 shares.The stock last traded at $43.00 and had previously closed at $44.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUNG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,879 shares in the company, valued at $10,656,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $207,422.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,594 shares of company stock valued at $30,107,701.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $6,902,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $5,859,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $20,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,628,000.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

