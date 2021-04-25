Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 28,101 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 51,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 530,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $4.67 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.