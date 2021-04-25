Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Issued By KeyCorp

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

BorgWarner stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.