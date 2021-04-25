Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Issued By KeyCorp

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

BorgWarner stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit