Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lifted by Analyst

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $17.10 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Amgen stock opened at $257.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after acquiring an additional 412,976 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Earnings History and Estimates for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit