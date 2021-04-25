Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lifted by Analyst

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $17.10 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Amgen stock opened at $257.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after acquiring an additional 412,976 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.