Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Lowered by Capital One Financial (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Johnson Rice raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The company had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $947,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.