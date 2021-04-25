Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Denbury Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Denbury in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

NYSE:DEN opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Denbury has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 4.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth $31,112,000. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Denbury by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after acquiring an additional 814,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $18,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.