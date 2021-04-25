Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Netflix, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Netflix in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $505.55 on Friday. Netflix has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $527.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

