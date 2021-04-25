Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Issued By Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.99. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $390.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.05.

NYSE:CP opened at $370.71 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $214.54 and a 1 year high of $390.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.46 and a 200-day moving average of $347.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,447,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after buying an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after buying an additional 335,309 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after buying an additional 247,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,910,000 after buying an additional 193,899 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

