Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. Increased by Capital One Financial (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERF. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.34.

Enerplus stock opened at C$6.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$2.22 and a 1 year high of C$7.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.63.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.89%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

