Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Kimberly-Clark Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s FY2022 earnings at $8.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

