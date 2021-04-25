Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Philip Morris International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

PM opened at $94.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.47. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $239,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.2% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 309,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,483,000 after buying an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

