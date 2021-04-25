Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.04.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

