Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FITB)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.04.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Earnings History and Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit