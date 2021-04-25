Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCBI. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $65.89 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after buying an additional 542,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,640,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,464,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

