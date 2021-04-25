Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

SEIC opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795 in the last 90 days. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $72,825,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,082,000 after buying an additional 619,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,539,000 after buying an additional 570,813 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in SEI Investments by 33,888.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 469,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

