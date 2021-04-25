Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $220.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QRVO. Benchmark raised their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.48.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $193.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.25. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $85.63 and a twelve month high of $199.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

