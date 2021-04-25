Quark (QRK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $384.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. Quark has a market cap of $1.99 million and $384.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quark has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 151.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

