R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Invests $203,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT opened at $377.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.83. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

