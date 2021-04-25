R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 467 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 20.0% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $383.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $384.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

