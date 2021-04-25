Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

RTLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Rattler Midstream from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 246,517 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

