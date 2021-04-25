Raymond James Begins Coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $15.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,523,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,072,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,421,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.