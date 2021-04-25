Raymond James Boosts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $145.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.17.

XPO opened at $136.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 166.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $138.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

