Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

BFS opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $970.93 million, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Saul Centers by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Saul Centers by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

