Relx (NYSE:RELX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Relx by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

See Also: What causes a recession?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit