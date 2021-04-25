Relx (NYSE:RELX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Relx by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

