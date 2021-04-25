Relx (NYSE:RELX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
