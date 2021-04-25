Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €69.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.77 ($45.61).

Get Renault alerts:

RNO opened at €33.73 ($39.68) on Thursday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.82.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.