renDOGE Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $849,359.84 and approximately $819,266.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.00269524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.95 or 0.01025423 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00023638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,776.92 or 0.99702296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.21 or 0.00631367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.