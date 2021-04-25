ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.04 Million

Analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report $19.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.01 million. ReneSola posted sales of $21.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $98.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $99.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $128.79 million, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $149.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ReneSola.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ReneSola from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of ReneSola stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90. ReneSola has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $703.47 million, a P/E ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 2.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

