Research Analysts Set Expectations for iA Financial Co. Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.08 per share for the year. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IAG. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price target on iA Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.57.

Shares of IAG opened at C$68.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$68.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$37.71 and a 52 week high of C$71.36.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$4.52 billion during the quarter.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

