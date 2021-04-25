Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,108,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

FAF opened at $64.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $64.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

