Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

HQY stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,470.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,000 shares of company stock worth $18,327,580 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

