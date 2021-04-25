Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 2,607 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $20.28 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.