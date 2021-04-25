Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Raymond James started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $176.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.15. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

