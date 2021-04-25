Reviewing Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zillow Group and Cass Information Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 5 6 0 2.55 Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group currently has a consensus price target of $154.43, suggesting a potential upside of 12.72%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -11.54% -9.76% -5.70% Cass Information Systems 17.13% 10.20% 1.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and Cass Information Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.74 billion 12.02 -$305.36 million N/A N/A Cass Information Systems $157.24 million 4.26 $30.40 million N/A N/A

Cass Information Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Cass Information Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, and real estate loans; and cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

