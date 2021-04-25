RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $67,762,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,902 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,478,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,863,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 257,552 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.34.

BTG opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $479.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

