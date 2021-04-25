RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

RGCO stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. RGC Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 280.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,247 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

