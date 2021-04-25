Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 210,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 817.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 517,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,947. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.94 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.