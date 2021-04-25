RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0999 on Top Exchanges

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0999 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $25.75 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

