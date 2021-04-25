Ripio Credit Network Price Down 17.7% This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $53.68 million and $19.04 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

