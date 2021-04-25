Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

