Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $32.87 Million Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $32,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,439,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,371 shares of company stock worth $14,686,176. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $146.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -229.22 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.01 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.95.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

