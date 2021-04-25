RMPL (RMPL) Market Capitalization Tops $650,856.06

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. RMPL has a market cap of $650,856.06 and approximately $19.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RMPL has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One RMPL coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00064032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00061190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00094141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.65 or 0.00706164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.72 or 0.07807958 BTC.

RMPL Coin Profile

RMPL (CRYPTO:RMPL) is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 807,925 coins and its circulating supply is 673,872 coins. RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi . The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

Buying and Selling RMPL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

