Robert Stuart Angus Sells 38,200 Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Robert Stuart Angus sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,311,061 shares in the company, valued at C$9,832,957.50.

CVE KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KNT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities set a C$11.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.42.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

