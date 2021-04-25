Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RHHVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Roche alerts:

OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $336.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.82. Roche has a 52 week low of $308.57 and a 52 week high of $378.47.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.