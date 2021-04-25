Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RHHVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $336.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.82. Roche has a 52 week low of $308.57 and a 52 week high of $378.47.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Analyst Recommendations for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit