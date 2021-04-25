Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.37.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,256 shares during the period. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,979,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hillman Co. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,074,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

