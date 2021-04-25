Rockland Trust Co. Has $11.50 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,992,000 after buying an additional 52,018 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 437.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after buying an additional 1,585,117 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Evergy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,759,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,671,000 after buying an additional 21,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,655,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after buying an additional 235,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,359. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

